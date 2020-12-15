Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Two Women Walk Out Of Area Walmart With Over $1,000 In Items Apiece, Police Say

Christina Coulter
Photo Credit: Pixabay

Two women stole over $1000 each in merchandise from an area Walmart and were both charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, according to state police. 

The incident took place in Orange County at a Walmart location in Monroe on Saturday, Dec. 12, according to state police. 

Erika Vargas of Manhattan, 38, reportedly left the store with $1,229.97 in merchandise she had not paid for, while Brooke Lee of the Bronx, 24, made off with items valued at a collectively $1,006.95. 

Both women will appear in the Town of Monroe Court later this month. 

