Two Wanted On Warrants Nabbed In Orangetown, Police Say

Two men wanted on active warrants were nabbed by Orangetown Police after fleeing from police.

Dexter Fisher, 26, of Nanuet, and Tyrone Stewart, 28, of Nyack, were arrested around 12:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 20, on Franklin Street in Nyack, said Orangetown Det. Sgt. Thomas Holihan.

One of the men fled from police and was arrested after entering a nearby building, Holihan said.

Fisher was charged with criminal trespass, criminal mischief, unlawful possession of ammo feeding device, and unlawful possession of marijuana. He is being held at the Rockland County Jail.

Stewart was arrested on an active warrant and was transported to Rockland County Jail.

