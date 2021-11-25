Two Teens From The Area Allegedly Assaulted Girl, Police Say

Police in Northern Westchester were alerted by a concerned parent after her daughter was allegedly assaulted by two others outside an area facility, investigators said.

A resident reported shortly after 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18 in Mount Kisco that her teenage daughter had been assaulted earlier that afternoon as she was sitting on a bench near the Fox Senior Center on Carpenter Avenue.

According to police, the teen said that she was punched and had her hair pulled by two girls that she had a previous dispute. The mother was also able to provide investigators with a video of the incident that was posted on social media.

