Two Teens Arrested For Graffiti Spree In Area Business District

Zak Failla
Police in Yorktown busted two teens for allegedly tagging the business district in Yorktown Heights.
Police in Yorktown busted two teens for allegedly tagging the business district in Yorktown Heights. Photo Credit: Skip Pearlman

Two teens are facing charges for allegedly tagging multiple buildings in a downtown business district in Northern Westchester, police said.

On Wednesday, May 12, officers from the Yorktown Police Department were dispatched following several different reports of graffiti throughout the Yorktown Heights Business District.

Police said that the investigation by the department led detectives to identify two possible teenage suspects who turned themselves in and were arrested on Friday, July 2.

According to police, a 15-year-old from Yorktown is facing six counts of juvenile delinquency, while a 14-year-old area resident was charged with three counts of juvenile delinquency, with the underlying charge for both being misdemeanor counts of making graffiti.

Both teens responded to Yorktown Police Headquarters over the weekend with their parents and were issued appearance tickets to appear at the Westchester County Department of Probation on Thursday, July 8. 

