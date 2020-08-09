Two Stabbed During Altercation At Spring Valley Residence

Two men were stabbed during an altercation at a house in Rockland, according to police.

It happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8 in Spring Valley.

Ramapo Police officers responded to a residence on Fairview Avenue or a report of multiple parties in an altercation, knife involved.

Two men reside at the residence had been stabbed, according to police.

The suspect was being held in place by witnesses awaiting police arrival.

An investigation on the scene by Ramapo Police patrol units and detectives determined that the suspect was involved in an altercation stemming from an incident earlier in the day at the household, Ramapo Police said.

The Rockland County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation Unit assisted Ramapo Police in processing the crime scene.

One victim was transported by a relative to Nyack Hospital prior to police arrival.

The second victim was transported by ambulance to Westchester Medical Center.

The suspect was transported by ambulance to Good Samaritan Hospital.

All three sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was expected to be charged and arraigned later in the day Sunday with second-degree assault criminal possession of a weapon.

