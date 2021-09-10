Two Seriously Injured In Hudson Valley Crash

Two people were seriously injured during a three-vehicle crash in Northern Westchester.

The crash took place around 4:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 9, on the Taconic Parkway in Yorktown in the area of the AMVET’s Bridge in Yorktown.

According to the Yorktown Heights Volunteer Fire Department, when firefighters arrived on the scene they found two people trapped in a vehicle.

As they worked to rescue the injured, the entire roadway was shut down northbound.

Firefighters stabilized the vehicle and completed a "sidewall removal" to extricate the trapped occupants, the department said.

Another view of the vehicle. Yorktown Heights Fire Department

All patients were transported to a local trauma center for treatment. Their condition is not known at this time.

For more photos visit the Yorktown Heights Volunteer Fire Department.

