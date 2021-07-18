Two Reportedly Shot Outside NY Supermarket

Two people were reportedly hospitalized after being shot outside of a Long Island supermarket.
The incident happened around 4 p.m. Sunday, July 18 in the parking lot at the Lidl Market on Montauk Highway in Center Moriches.
Police were reportedly searching for suspects in the area and responded to a nearby crash. It's unclear if the crash is related to the shooting.
More information, including the conditions of the two hospitalized, has not yet been released by police.
This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.
