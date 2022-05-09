Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Teen Charged For Making Threat To School In Area
Police & Fire

Two Reportedly Killed In Shooting Involving Off-Duty Cop In Area

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The scene of the alleged murder-suicide.
The scene of the alleged murder-suicide. Photo Credit: Rockland Video Productions

An off-duty NYPD officer reportedly shot and killed a man before killing himself in the parking lot of a popular Hudson Valley restaurant, according to law enforcement sources.

The incident took place in Orange County in the town of Wallkill around 10:30 p.m., Sunday, May 8.

The officer reportedly killed another man in the parking lot of the Buffalo Wild Wings located on Route 211 and then killed himself over a woman, the source said. 

The town of Wallkill Police has not released information regarding the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.