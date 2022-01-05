Two Police Officers Escape Serious Injury During Crash In Hudson Valley

Two police officers escaped serious injuries after being plowed into by another vehicle while responding to a medical emergency in Westchester.

The crash took place around 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 4, when two Yonkers police officers were responding to a medical emergency in the area of Tuckahoe Road.

According to Sgt. John Viviano, of the Yonkers Police, the crash occurred when another vehicle turned into the police cruiser, which had on full emergency lights and sirens.

No one in the civilian vehicle was injured, Viviano said.

The police officers were checked out at an area hospital and released, he added.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.