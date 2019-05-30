Two Medical Office Managers Charged With Writing Fake Oxycodone Prescriptions In Drug Sweep

Two medical office managers who took advantage of electronic prescribing to allegedly dispense more than 50,000 oxycodone pills were scooped up in a wide-ranging drug sweep that included 18 arrests.

The enforcement action, conducted by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office and the Orange County Drug Task Force, primarily used undercover police officers to purchase heroin, cocaine, and prescription medications.

The countywide enforcement action was designed to help clean up neighborhoods throughout Orange County by targeting individuals trafficking narcotics, the DA's Office said.

The two office managers, Jodee O’Dell, 38, of the Village of Florida, and Vanessa Hinkley, 40, of Pine Bush, both charged with operating as a major trafficker and second-degree conspiracy, worked for BAJA Medical Offices in the Village of Goshen, the DA's Office said.

The women were responsible for causing 51,375 oxycodone pills, having a street value of over $625,852, to be illegally dispensed, the office added. The women also reportedly recruited other people to fill the prescriptions, allowing them to keep a portion of the pills and turn over the rest to be sold.

The women were caught after the doctor who ran the office found out what was happening and went to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office to report the crime.

Other's charged in connection with the doctor's office scheme included Kevin Fernandez-Paz, 20, of Wallkill, and Jeffery Wanyu-Arenas, 20, of Newburgh, who were each charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance, along with along with Virginia Salinas, 20, of Newburgh, who was charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance.

All three are alleged to have trafficked cocaine in the Village of Monroe.

Also charged in the sweep with criminal sale and possession of a controlled substance, included: Zileel Jenkins, 18, Maurice Towles, 31, Rafael Teodoro, 57, and Que’ron Lewter, 17, all of the City of Newburgh; Lavelle Stackhouse, 21, of the Town of Newburgh; Arthur Harris, 39, and Tara Beach, 43, of Middletown; and Paul Marin, 26, of Maybrook.

An arrest warrant has also been issued for Darnell Wright, 28, of the Town of Wallkill.

“The large number of pills illegally dispensed from a medical practice in the Village of Goshen demonstrates how the opioid epidemic effects every community in the state without regard to socio-economic status,” said District Attorney David Hoovler. “There are few residents who do not know someone whose life has been devastated by narcotics.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.