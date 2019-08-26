Contact Us
Two Killed, Including Westchester Man, 10 Injured As Van Bound For NY Crashes On I-95

Zak Failla
Two people were killed - including one from Westchester - and 10 others injured, when a van carrying 14 people toward New York from Florida crashed on I-95 in North Carolina.
According to the North Carolina State Highway patrol, the Chevy crashed at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, when the driver ran off the road and struck a tree. Investigators believe that the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel prior to the crash.

Yonkers resident Rafael Perez, 44, and Luis Aldarondo, 300, of the Bronx, were pronounced dead.

In total, 10 people were taken to area hospitals in North Carolina, some in critical condition. The driver, who was also from the Bronx, was among those listed in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

