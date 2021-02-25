Two Killed In Single-Car Saw Mill Parkway Crash

Two people were killed in a one-car crash overnight in Westchester.

It happened just before 1 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 25 on the southbound Saw Mill River Parkway in Yonkers, in the vicinity of Rumsey Road.

The video sustained heavy damage.

The southbound lanes remain closed during the crash investigation, which remains ongoing.

The victims' identities, along with details of the crash, have not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.