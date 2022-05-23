Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Two Killed In Hudson Valley Crash, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
The scene of the crash.
The scene of the crash. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Two people were killed during a Hudson Valley crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle.

The crash took place in Dutchess County around 7:30 p.m., Saturday, May 21 at the intersection of Overlook Road and Keith Drive in LaGrange.

The victims have not been identified pending notification of next of kin, said Capt. John Watterson of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.

Watterson said the investigation is continuing and additional information will be released soon. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

