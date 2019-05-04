Two-Killed In Head-On Orange County Crash

Two people were killed in a late-night head-on crash in Orange County.

The crash occurred at around 11:30 p.m. Friday, May 3 on Route 6 in Woodbury between the 293 split and Long Mountain Parkway.

The two vehicles involved in the crash reportedly both burst into flames.

The stretch of Route 6 remained closed for hours during the accident investigation.

More details information on the crash, including the identities of the deceased, have not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

