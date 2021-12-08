Two Injured After Dog Breaks Free To Attack Young Girl In Hudson Valley

A teen and a woman were seriously injured during a dog attack in the Hudson Valley.

The incident took place in Dutchess County around 4 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 7, when a large pit bull broke loose from its owner and attacked the 14-year-old girl and the dog's owner, in the area of Thomas Avenue and Geering Park in the town of Fishkill.

When Fishkill Police Department officer Ray Maeang arrived on the scene he found the large pit bull attacking two people.

Maeang immediately grabbed the dog and pulled it off the victims, pinning it to the ground and stopping the attack, the Fishkill PD said.

Sgt. Anthony Zebrowski arrived and assisted, keeping the dog restrained until it could be secured.

An investigation revealed the dog was being walked by the owner when it saw the victim, broke free from its' owner, and immediately started attacking the girl.

The owner attempted to protect the girl by covering her with her own body, resulting in the dog attacking her as well.

Both the dog owner and 14-year-old victim were transported by EMS to Mid Hudson Regional Hospital with significant injuries, police said.

The girl was later transported to Westchester Medical Center for additional treatment. The animal is being housed at Dutchess County SPCA and an investigation is ongoing.

"We would like to commend our officers and their selfless actions in stopping the attack and wish the victims a speedy recovery," said the Fishkill Police.

