Two In Custody After Stolen Car Rollover, Foot Chase On I-287, Police Say

Two suspects in an allegedly stolen car took police on a wild chase on, off and across I-287 in Westchester.

Westchester County Police investigators at the Real Time Crime Center alerted officers on patrol at approximately 1:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 26, of an allegedly stolen Honda CRV that was trailing on the Hutchinson River Parkway near Mamaroneck Avenue in White Plains.

According to a County Police spokesman, patrol officers were able to track down the vehicle, attempted to stop the driver, who failed to comply and sped off.

Police said that the driver continued to the exit ramp leading to I-287 when he lost control, crossed both lanes of Westchester Avenue, crashing through a fence, rolling the car over. The vehicle eventually came to a rest in a median between the left lane of eastbound Westchester Avenue and the right lane of eastbound I-287.

Both men were able to climb out of the car, with one apprehended immediately. The second suspect sprinted across three eastbound lanes of I-287, three westbound lanes of I-287 and two lanes of westbound traffic on Westchester Avenue. According to police, officers pursued the man through “the dangerous traffic condition” and ultimately were able to apprehend him.

The incident led to partial lane closures on eastbound Westchester Avenue and I-287.

Police have not released the names of the suspects and charges have not yet been announced. This story is developing. Check Daily Voice for updates.

