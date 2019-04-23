Two In Custody After Fleeing Hit-Run Crashes In Rockland

This story has been updated.

Two men were nabbed with the help of the Clarkstown Police Department's drone after fleeing two hit-and-run crashes.

The incident began around 7:45 a.m., Tuesday, April 23, when the Clarkstown Police Department received a call from an Orangetown police officer that a hit-and-run car accident occurred at the gas station on the corner Waldron Avenue and Route 59 in Central Nyack, said Clarkstown Police Det. Peter Walker.

The Orangetown officer said that a maroon pickup truck, occupied by two men, fled westbound on Route 59. As the officer approached the intersection of Route 59 and Palisades Center Drive he observed the maroon pickup truck in front of the Rockland Paramedic building with heavy damage, Walker said.

Both occupants had fled the scene on foot. An extensive search was conducted by the Clarkstown Police Department of the surrounding area.

"We deployed our drone to assist in the search of the suspects," Walker said.

The driver of the vehicle was found lying in the underground parking lot of the Palisades Mall with a serious head wound. He was transported to Westchester Medical Center where he is undergoing surgery. He was identified as Brandon Ware, 32, of Charlotte, North Carolina.

"At this point, it is not known whether Ware sustained the head injury as a result of the car accident or a fall from within the parking garage," Walker said.

The other suspect was located in the woods area behind the paramedic building. He was not injured and was identified as Will Hochadel, 61, of Lakeland, Florida.

Ware was charged with DWI (misdemeanor) and will return to Clarkstown Justice Court at a later date. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

