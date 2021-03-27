Two In Critical Condition Following Spring Valley Shooting

Two men are in critical following a shooting in Rockland County.

Spring Valley Police discovered the injured men when they responded to a call for shots fired around 3:15 p.m., Friday, March 26, in the area of 34 Monsey Blvd., Spring Valley Detective Matt Galli said.

When police arrived on the scene they located one gunshot victim and then another victim a short distance away near 1 Fletcher Road, Gallie said.

Both victims suffered from multiple gunshot wounds and were taken to Westchester Medical Center in critical condition, he added.

The investigation is ongoing.

Spring Valley Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information to call 845-356-7400.

