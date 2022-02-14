Contact Us
Two Hudson Valley Men Shot, Killed After Baby Shower, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Know him?
Know him? Photo Credit: NYPD

A suspect is on the run after two Westchester County men were shot and killed during an argument after leaving a baby shower.

Arnold Oliver, age 24, of Peekskill and Jamal Smith, age 28, of New Rochelle, were killed around 11 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 12, in the Bronx, said the NYPD. 

According to police, NYPD officers responded to East 198 St. and Webster Avenue, within the confines of the 52nd Precinct for a report of two men shot.

Upon arrival, police found Oliver with a gunshot wound to the torso and Smith with a gunshot wound to the face, police said.

Both men were rushed to Saint Barnabas Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

A 28-year-old suspect, identified as Wayne Smith, of New Rochelle was arrested on the scene and a firearm was recovered, police said.

A follow-up investigation found that another man was involved and a manhunt is underway to locate, and identified him, the NYPD said.

Anyone with information in regard to the incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). 

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips

All calls are strictly confidential.

