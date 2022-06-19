Two From Region Jump To Safety After Yacht Bursts Into Flames

Three people, including a man and woman from Connecticut, jumped to safety after a 70-foot yacht caught fire and burned in New Hampshire.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. Saturday, June 18 on the Piscataqua River, near Little Harbor, about 60 miles north of Boston.

The vessel, "Elusive," a 2007 Marlow, was heading toward Wentworth Marina when a passenger noticed black smoke below the deck, the New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol said.

According to passengers, within minutes the boat completely filled with smoke, the Marine Patrol said, adding that that the three passengers, as well as two family dogs, jumped overboard as the boat became engulfed in flames.

Arthur Watson, age 67, and Diane Watson, age 57, both of New Canaan, Connecticut, and Jarrod Tubbs, age 33, of Jupiter, Florida, were rescued by nearby boats, taken ashore and transported to Portsmouth Hospital, where they were treated and released, according to Marine Patrol.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.