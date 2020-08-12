Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Two Found Dead In Hudson Valley Residence; Infant Hospitalized

Zak Failla
Post Office Road in Lewisboro.
Post Office Road in Lewisboro. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man and woman were found dead at a residence in Northern Westchester, and their infant hospitalized, state police said.

New York State Police troopers found the man and woman in their 30s in a Post Office Road home in Lewisboro at approximately 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11, police said. Their infant was also in the home at the time of the welfare check.

Police said that the deaths are being investigated as a potential overdose, and there appears to be no foul play.

Investigators are currently waiting on autopsy reports. The child was taken to Westchester Medical Center for evaluation late on Tuesday night. The names of the man and woman have not been released.

“This unspeakable tragedy, as reported, is a sad and stark reminder that we are still in the midst of a profound opioid crisis,” State Sen. Pete Harckham, the Chair of the Senate Committee on Alcoholism and Substance abuse said in a statement.

 “We need to end the stigma of Substance Use Disorder—now—and let everyone know there is help out there, where they can feel safe and get treatment.” 

The investigation into the deaths is ongoing. 

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

