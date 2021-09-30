Two Dead, Two Critical Following Dispute Between Neighbors In Area

Two people are dead and another two are critically wounded following a dispute between Hudson Valley neighbors.

The incident took place around 11 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 29, at 174 Walnut Drive in the town of Beekman in Dutchess County.

Sheriff's deputies responded to the home for a report of an active disturbance in which a man was stabbing other people, according to Captain John Watterson of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that Willem C. Salcius, age 32, of Beekman, started an altercation with neighbors, during which he stabbed three of them multiple times before taking his own life at the scene, said Watterson.

One person, identified as William E. McGoorty, age 35, was killed and two others were transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The two victims included Robert M. McGoorty, age 30, and Edward M. McGoorty, age 58. Both are being treated at the hospital, Watterson said.

The victims and Salcius were known to each other, and at this time the motive is still under investigation, he added.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by:

Dutchess County Medical Examiner

Putnam County Sheriff’s Office

New York State Police

Beekman Fire Department

Pawling Fire Department

Union Vale Fire Department

Town of Dover EMS,

EMStar.

The investigation is continuing by the Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.