Police & Fire

Two Dead After Man Jumps Off Building, Landing On Victim In Hudson Valley

Kathy Reakes
The building where the incident occurred.
The building where the incident occurred. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Two men are dead after one of them jumped from the top of a building, hitting and killing the second man below overnight in Westchester County.

The incident took place around 6 p.m., Monday, Sept. 20 at 77 Locust Hill Ave., in Yonkers.

According to Yonkers Police, a distraught 25-year-old man jumped off the roof of the building, falling 12 stories onto the concrete parking garage roof below and striking a 61-year-old man; both men died at the scene. 

Investigators are interviewing witnesses and family members at this time and reviewing surveillance videos. 

The incident appears to be a tragic situation and the investigation is ongoing, said Det. Lt. Dean Politopoulos, of the Yonkers Police. 

"The City of Yonkers and Yonkers Police Department offers its sincere condolences to the families of both men," Politopoulos said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

