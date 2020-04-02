Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Route 9W Lane Closure Scheduled 'Until Further Notice,' State DOT Says
Police & Fire

Two Charged With DWI In Separate Ramapo Crashes

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Ramapo Police arrested two people for DWI at the scene of two separate traffic crashes.
Ramapo Police arrested two people for DWI at the scene of two separate traffic crashes. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

Police arrested two people for allegedly driving drunk following separate crashes.

The first person was arrested around 12:55 a.m., Monday, Jan. 3, when officers in Rockland responded to the area of 144 Rockland Lane in the Hillcrest section of the Town of Ramapo for a vehicle crash with injuries.

When officers arrived on the scene, they arrested a 35-year-old Hillcrest man for DWI. After processing, the man was released without bail.

No one was injured during the incident.

The second arrest came around 6:45 p.m. when officers responded to the area of Danville Road and N. Pascack Road in the Hillcrest section for another crash.

An investigation led to the arrest of a 26-year-old man from Tomkins Cove for DWI/Drugs.

The man was transported to the hospital to be evaluated for injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.