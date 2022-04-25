Two Charged After Fleeing Hudson Valley Dealership In Stolen Car, Cops Say

Two men have been charged after allegedly fleeing a Westchester County car dealership in a stolen car.

The incident began in Northern Westchester in Mount Kisco around 12:40 a.m., Monday, April 25 at the Lexus dealership.

The men were nabbed when Westchester County Police Officer Dave Sanchez spotted a suspicious vehicle at the dealership located on Kisco Avenue.

He attempted a traffic stop as the vehicle left the dealership but the driver refused to stop. Near West Main Street and Maple Avenue, the driver lost control and struck a guide rail. Three men jumped out of the vehicle and fled, said Kieran O'Leary, of the Westchester County Police.

Sanchez was able to take two of the suspects into custody quickly. The third man was able to get away during a search by Westchester County and Bedford police officers, who was last seen running on the Metro-North railroad tracks near the Mount Kisco train station, O'Leary said.

Service on Metro-North in the area was suspended while the search was conducted. The suspect remains at large and an investigation is continuing to determine his identity, he added.

The vehicle recovered had been stolen from another dealership in the village a short time earlier.

Police arrested Amaury Madera, age 40, of Hollywood, Florida, and Rafael Cornielle, age 33, of the Bronx.

Both men were charged with criminal possession of stolen property. Madera, the driver, was also charged with fleeing a police officer in a vehicle and driving without a license.

They were released on desk appearance tickets are due in Mount Kisco Justice Court on Thursday, May 12.

