Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Two Caught With Hundreds Of Oxycodone Pills In Area Traffic Stop, Sheriff Says

Valerie Musson
Valerie Musson
The Taconic State Parkway at Bryant Pond Road in Putnam Valley
The Taconic State Parkway at Bryant Pond Road in Putnam Valley Photo Credit: Google Maps

A man and woman are facing drug charges after they were stopped on the Taconic State Parkway with hundreds of Oxycodone pills, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Department.

Members of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU) say they conducted a traffic stop after observing a driver commit a series of infractions on the northbound ramp to the Taconic State Parkway at Bryant Pond Road in Putnam Valley on Friday, June 7.

When talking with the driver, NEU members say they observed the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Further investigation revealed that the driver, Robert Jessamy, 38, of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, and the passenger, Coral January Velasquez, 39, of the Bronx, were in possession of more than 200 Oxycodone Hydrochloride pills with a street value of approximately $6,000, according to the sheriff's department.

Velasquez was also in possession of a quantity of alleged MDMA and marijuana, the sheriff's department says.

The vehicle had also been allegedly equipped with an electronically-activated hidden compartment that is commonly used to transport narcotics, weapons and currency, according to the sheriff's department.

Both suspects were arrested and charged with the felonies of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (with the intent to sell) and third-degree criminal possession (narcotic weighing more than a half ounce).

Velasquez was also charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation.

Both suspects are being held at the Putnam County Correctional Facility in lieu of bail.

