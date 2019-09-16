Two-Car Crash Comes After Route 202 Driver Makes Illegal Left Turn, Police Say

An illegal left turn led to a two-car crash on Route 202 in Ramapo, police said.

Officers from the Ramapo Police Department responded to a two-car crash on Route 202 near Spock Rock Road late on Saturday, Sept. 14.

Police said that the investigation into the crash determined that one of the drivers was making a left turn off of Route 202, which is now illegal.

The motorists suffered minor injures that did not require treatment, though the driver making the illegal left-hand turn was issued a summons.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.