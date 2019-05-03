Contact Us
Breaking News: Woman Seriously Injured After Being Hit By Car On Route 9W In Rockland
Police & Fire

Two Boys Seriously Injured After Falling Out Of Window In Spring Valley

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Two young boys fell out a second-story window.
Two young boys fell out a second-story window. Photo Credit: Google Maps/Street View

Two young boys were seriously injured after falling out of a window in Rockland.

The children were found around 4:25 p.m., Thursday, May 2, when the Spring Valley Police responded to a call at 75 West Church St., said Spring Valley Officer Matthew Galli.

When officers arrived on the scene they found that two children, ages 2 and 5, had fallen out of a second-story window, landing on the concrete paving below, he added.

Both children were transported to Westchester Medical Center by Hatzoloh Ambulance for their injuries, Galli said. He did not have any information on their current conditions.

"The incident remains under investigation, however, it appears that the children accidentally fell from the window after the screen gave way," Galli said.

The Spring Valley Police Department offered the following tips to prevent window falls:

  • Keep windows closed and locked when children are round. If you open a window for ventilation, only open ones that are out of reach of children.
  • Never depend on screens to keep children from falling out of a window.
  • Keep furniture or anything a child can climb on away from windows.
  • Set and enforce rules about keeping children's play away from windows.

