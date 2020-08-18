Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Two-Alarm Fire Breaks Out At Condo Complex In Elmsford

Zak Failla
Fire crews battled a two-alarm blaze at The View on Nob Hill in Elmsford overnight. Photo Credit: Valhalla Fire Department
Four families were displaced from a Westchester condominium complex when a two-alarm fire broke out overnight, leaving the building with extensive damage.

Fire crews responded to The View on Nob Hill in Elmsford at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18 when the electrical fire sparked and burned for several hours, authorities said.

According to officials, the fire was knocked down shortly before 5:30 a.m., with the second floor reportedly collapsing onto the floor below it in the complex.

The interior of the building was destroyed by the fire, which could be seen roaring through the side of one of the condos.

Crews from the Fairview, Hartsdale, Irvington, Tarrytown, and Ardsley Fire Departments responded to the scene. 

Paramedics from Tarrytown EMS and the Pleasantville Ambulance Corps transported three - including a newborn - residents to local hospitals for treatment as a precaution.

The Red Cross is assisting four displaced families in finding temporary housing. 

