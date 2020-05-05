Two-Alarm Apartment Fire Displaces At Least 12

At least a dozen residents were left homeless following a fire an at an apartment complex.

Firefighters in Orange County were dispatched to report of a fire around 7 p.m., Monday, May 4 at the Park Hill Apartments in Middletown.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, smoke and flames were visible from one of the apartments, said the Middletown Fire Department.

Department officials said at the time of the fire it was very windy which caused the fire to spread quickly.

Winds helped spread fire at an area apartment complex. Middletown Fire Department

Because of the type of construction with common ceilings, it made the fire easier to spread to adjoining apartments, the department said.

Two apartments were burned and two received water and smoke damage, officials said.

The Red Cross is working to find housing for the residents affected.

Firefighters battle a blaze that left 12 residents homeless. Middletown Fire Department

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Middletown was assisted at the scene by the Circleville/Silverlake Fasteam and the Pocatello Fasteam.

In addition, the Mechanicstown and Howells fire departments covered the area during the fire. Also offering assistance was Middletown Police Department, Orange County Fire Investigators, and Mobile Life.

