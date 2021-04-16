Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Truck Nearly Crashes Off Mountain Into River On Area Roadway

Kathy Reakes
A dump truck almost went over a mountain and into the river below after crashing into a rock retaining wall. Photo Credit: Sparrow Bush Fire Dept./Scott Glynn

A dump truck driver nearly crashed off a mountain and into the Delaware River after losing control of his vehicle and hitting a rock retaining wall.

The incident took place in Orange County around 8:20 a.m., Thursday, in Sparrow Bush, said the Sparrow Bush Fire Department.

According to the department, they were dispatched to Route 97 in the area of Hawks Nest for an accident involving a dump truck with possible injuries.

When they arrived on the scene, firefighters found the dump truck had struck the mountainside then went across the highway into the rock retaining wall, coming to a stop just prior to going over the embankment to the Delaware River.

The area of the crash.

Sparrow Bush Fire Dept./Scott Glynn

 The driver was able self extricated and was being attended to by NYS DOT personnel until care was turned over to an EMT who transported him to Bon Secour Hospital for evaluation.

The truck hanging off the wall.

Sparrow Bush Fire Dept./Scott Glynn

Route 97 was closed on both ends for more than two hours for cleanup and removal of the truck. 

