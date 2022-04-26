Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Police & Fire

Truck Driver Killed By Forklift At Area Business, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The area of the accident.
The area of the accident. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A truck driver was killed after being hit by a forklift while making a delivery to a Hudson Valley business.

The incident took place in Orange County in the town of Montgomery around 9:15 a.m., Monday, April 25 at L&W Supply located at 155 Bracken Road.

Town of Montgomery Police responded to an industrial accident and found that Homer D. Baker, age 54, of Waycross, Georgia, was struck and killed by a forklift while making a delivery, said Stephen Ragni, spokesman for the Montgomery Police.

The Town of Montgomery Police was assisted by the New York State Police and the Orange County Medical Examiners Office. 

The investigation remains ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.