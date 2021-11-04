Truck Driver Charged With DWI After Overturning On I-287

The driver of a tractor-trailer that overturned on I-287 and tied up traffic for hours during the morning commute was allegedly intoxicated with a blood alcohol concentration triple. the legal limit, State Police said.

Troopers responded to a stretch of I-287 in Westchester at approximately 8:10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4, where there was an overturned tractor-trailer blocking multiple lanes near exit 8 in White Plains.

Police said that the driver, Long Island resident Billy Robinson, age 55, of Inwood in Nassau County, lost control of his 2020 Peterbilt tractor-trailer, crossing all three westbound lanes and striking the center guide rail.

The truck then overturned and dumped out a load of rock debris onto the roadway, blocking all westbound lanes and two eastbound lanes.

Police noted that the crash caused significant traffic delays in the area, with cleanup efforts taking approximately four hours to reopen all lanes.

According to police, it was determined that Robinson was allegedly intoxicated, and a breathalyzer found his BAC was .24 percent, triple the legal limit.

Robinson, who was uninjured, was charged with aggressive driving while intoxicated and released to a sober third party. He is scheduled to appear at the City of White Plains Court on Friday, Nov. 19.

