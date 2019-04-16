Contact Us
Breaking News: New Public Places Exclusion Order Issued In Rockland Amid Measles Outbreak
Truck Crashes Into Home In New City

Kathy Reakes
A large moving truck plowed into the front of a home. Photo Credit: Clarkstown Police Department
A truck crashed into the front of a home. Photo Credit: Clarkstown Police Department

A large moving truck plowed into the front of a home in New City.

The incident took place around 1:25 p.m., Tuesday, April 16, when the truck drove into the front of the home on West Clarkstown Road and East Eckerson Road in New City, said the Clarkstown Police Department.

No one was injured during the crash, even though there were people inside at the time, police said.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

