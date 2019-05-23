Trooper Kills Man During Orange County Incident, Closing I-84 For Hours

This story has been updated.

A man who was walking along Interstate 84 after his vehicle became disabled in Orange County was shot and killed by a New York State Trooper following a confrontation, said the New York State Police.

The incident took place around 2 a.m., Thursday, May 23, when state police responded to a report of a disabled vehicle on I-84 in the town of Montgomery near exit 5A, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

As troopers arrived on the scene of the disabled vehicle, another call was received of a man walking along the westbound shoulder of I-84, near exit 5, he added.

The responding troopers leave the disabled vehicle to respond to the report of a subject walking. When they encounter the man, one member exited the troop car and engaged him in conversation, while the other drove the vehicle beside them, police said.

A preliminary investigation revealed the man was not cooperative with troopers and refused to comply with commands multiple times, Nevel said.

When the man made a movement to enter the trooper's car, one member fired his division issued firearm, striking the man, state police said.

The troopers immediately called for assistance and treated the man at the scene.

The victim, whose identity is not being released at this time, was transported to Orange Regional Medical Center where he died, Nevel said.

I-84 was shut down for a period of time for the investigation but has since reopened to traffic.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

