Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Police & Fire

Trio Stole $3.9K Worth Of Items From Hudson Valley Supermarket, Police Say

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Police are searching for three people accused of stealing over-the-counter medications worth more than $3,900 from a Northern Westchester County supermarket.
Police are searching for three people accused of stealing over-the-counter medications worth more than $3,900 from a Northern Westchester County supermarket. Photo Credit: New York State Police

Police are searching for three people accused of stealing over-the-counter medications worth more than $3,900 from a Northern Westchester County supermarket.

The merchandise was stolen from the ACME Supermarket on East Main St. in Mohegan Lake, according to a report from New York State Police on Thursday, May 5.

Police said the three suspects also tried to steal medication from the ACME Supermarket in Yorktown, but they were interrupted and fled the scene in a red or maroon four-door sedan.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the case to call the New York State Police at 914-769-2600 and refer to case #10805806.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.