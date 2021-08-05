Trio Nabbed With Gun, Crack During Traffic Stop In Area, State Police Say

Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Kathy Reakes
The items seized during the stop.
The items seized during the stop. Photo Credit: New York State Police

Three people were arrested on alleged gun and drug charges following a traffic stop in the area by New York State Police.

The arrests took place around 1:40 a.m.,  Tuesday, Aug. 3 in Orange County.

Troopers stopped a 2019 Toyota Camry on South William Street in the city of Newburgh for a traffic violation.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Tashe Jackson, age 33, from the City of Newburgh, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

While speaking with troopers it was determined that Jackson was impaired by drugs. She was subsequently charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, Nevel said.

The two passengers in the vehicle were identified as Octavious Griffin, age 34, from the City of Newburgh, and Danyell Hardison, age 35, from New York City. 

While being interviewed by troopers, Griffin and Hardison attempted to hide a Glock 9mm pistol and a magazine containing eight rounds, Nevel said.

Griffin was also found to be in possession of crack cocaine and $4,040 which was taken into evidence. 

The pistol that was found was reported stolen out of Conway, South Carolina.

Jackson was issued an appearance ticket for DWAI Drugs and released to appear in court in September. 

Griffin was charged with:

  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance
  • Criminal possession of a weapon
  • Tampering with physical evidence
  •  Possession of stolen property

He was remanded without bail -- due to four previous felony convictions -- to the Orange County Jail.

Hardison was charged with:

  • Criminal possession of a weapon
  • Criminal possession of the stolen property
  • Tampering with physical evidence

He is being held at the Orange County Jail on a $5,000 cash/$10,000 bond/$20,000 secure bond. 

