Trio Nabbed Smuggling Drugs Into Hudson Valley Prison On Same Day, Police Say

Three different women who didn't know each other were allegedly nabbed smuggling drugs into a Hudson Valley prison on the same day.

The incident took place in Orange County on Sunday, Feb. 19 at the Otisville Correctional Facility, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

At 10 a.m., 12 p.m., and 12:15 p.m., State Police from the Greenville barracks were contacted by the facility of three different women attempting to bring narcotics into the facility. None of the suspects were together, Nevel said.

The incident included:

At 10 a.m., Teeara Thomas, age 19, of New York City, attempted to bring in 12.6 grams of marijuana. She was charged with promoting prison contraband and released on an appearance ticket.

At 12 p.m., Keymani Washington, age 21, of the Nassau County hamlet of Roosevelt, attempted to bring in 43 grams of marijuana. She was charged with promoting prison contraband. She was released on an appearance ticket.

At 12:15 p.m., Inala James, age 24, of Queens, attempted to bring in 72 grams of marijuana and 14 sublingual strips. She was charged with promoting prison contraband and criminal possession of a controlled substance. She was released on an appearance ticket.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.