Trio Accused Of Shooting People With Airsoft Guns, Injuring 15 In Hudson Valley

Three juveniles are facing charges after police said they shot and injured about 15 people with airsoft guns in the region.

Troopers responded to the Rondout Valley Campground in the Ulster County town of Rochester at about 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, after receiving a report of juveniles shooting at patrons with airsoft guns.

Authorities found that about 15 people were injured, and no one suffered serious injuries, police said.

State Police said the three juveniles were charged with the following misdemeanors:

Second-degree reckless endangerment

Third-degree assault

Endangering the welfare of a child

They were released on Family Court appearance tickets, police said.

