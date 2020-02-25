Tractor-Trailer Crash Causes Road Closure In Area

State police are on the scene of a crash in which a piece of equipment fell off of a tractor-trailer during a rollover crash.

The crash took place in Sullivan County after 8 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 25, on Rock Hill Drive in Rock Hill, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

Only the tractor-trailer was involved with the incident, Nevel said. Troopers on the scene are still gathering information, but there are no fatal injuries, Nevel said.

The Rock Hill Fire Department is on the scene handling a 20-gallon fuel leak associated with the crash.

Katrina Falls Road is closed from Rock Hill Drive to Lake Louise Marie Road during the cleanup.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

