Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Town Supervisor Accused Of Driving Drunk After Hitting Utility Pole

Kathy Reakes
Tuxedo Town Supervisor Michael Rost
Tuxedo Town Supervisor Michael Rost Photo Credit: Michael Rost/Facebook

A town supervisor in the Hudson Valley was arrested after hitting a utility pole while allegedly driving drunk, said the New York State Police.

The incident took place late Thursday, Aug. 22, or early Friday, Aug. 23 in Orange County, said Trooper Steven Nevel, a spokesman for the department.

Nevel said he had not received an official report yet, but according to the officer on the scene, Tuxedo Town Supervisor Michael Rost was driving southbound on Route 17 when he was involved in a single-vehicle crash, Nevel said.

Rost was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern, but Nevel said he did not know the status of Rost’s condition.

Nevel said additional information was not available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

