Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Police & Fire

Town Clerk Accused Of Embezzling $20,000

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Jolene Roy
Jolene Roy Photo Credit: New York State Police

A town clerk in Crawford has been arrested for allegedly embezzling $20,000 from the town over the past several years.

Jolene Roy, 44, of Pine Bush, was arrested Monday, March 11, following an investigation by the state police in Middletown into irregularities with the books and accounts within the Town Clerk's office, said New York State Police Trooper Steven Nevel.

After an extensive investigation, it was determined that approximately $20,000 had allegedly been stolen by Roy, who has held the elected position since 2014, he said.

Roy was charged with grand larceny, tampering with public records, and falsifying business records. Grand Larceny 3rd Degree, Tampering With Public Records 1st Degree, all felonies.

She was arraigned in the Town of Wallkill Court and released on her own recognizance.

The state police were assisted by the New York State Comptroller's Office and the Town of Crawford Police Department.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.