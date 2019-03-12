Town Clerk Accused Of Embezzling $20,000

A town clerk in Crawford has been arrested for allegedly embezzling $20,000 from the town over the past several years.

Jolene Roy, 44, of Pine Bush, was arrested Monday, March 11, following an investigation by the state police in Middletown into irregularities with the books and accounts within the Town Clerk's office, said New York State Police Trooper Steven Nevel.

After an extensive investigation, it was determined that approximately $20,000 had allegedly been stolen by Roy, who has held the elected position since 2014, he said.

Roy was charged with grand larceny, tampering with public records, and falsifying business records. Grand Larceny 3rd Degree, Tampering With Public Records 1st Degree, all felonies.

She was arraigned in the Town of Wallkill Court and released on her own recognizance.

The state police were assisted by the New York State Comptroller's Office and the Town of Crawford Police Department.

