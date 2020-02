Two lanes on I-287 have reopened following a rollover crash involving three vehicles in Westchester.

The eastbound crash took place shortly after 9 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 4, between Exit 1 and Exit 2 in Elmsford, said the New York State Police.

State police report there were no injuries during the crash and that as of 9:45 a.m., all lanes had reopened.

Motorists should expect slowdowns when approaching the area.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.