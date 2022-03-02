Three-Time Felon Nabbed On Multiple Gun, Weapons Charges In Area, Police Say

A three-time convicted felon from the area was nabbed on numerous gun and drug charges following a warrant search.
Sullivan County resident Malcolm Ford, age 57, of Liberty, was busted on Monday, Feb. 28, after the New York State Police Troop F Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team executed a search warrant at his home, said Trooper Steven Nevel.
During the search the following narcotics and weapons were seized including:
- Approximately 110 grams of crack cocaine
- 92 grams of cocaine
- 379 grams of fentanyl
- 492 grams of liquid PCP
- 426 grams of crystal methamphetamine
- 12 grams of suboxone strips.
- INT .45 caliber revolve
- JMZ (Jiminez) semi-auto 9mm
- Loaded Beretta semi-auto .25 caliber which was reported stolen.
Also seized were a bulletproof vest, digital scale, and over $6,000 in cash.
Ford was arrested and charged with the following:
- Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon
- Criminal possession of a controlled substance first-degree
- Criminal possession of a controlled substance second-degree
- Nine counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance third-degree
- Five counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance third-degree
- Three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Criminal possession of stolen property
Ford was remanded to the custody of the Sullivan County Jail without bail.
Also assisting during the search included the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Village of Liberty Police Department, and the Sullivan County District Attorney’s Office.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.