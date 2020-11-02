Three Suspects On Loose After Shooting During Robbery Attempt At Area Home

Three armed, masked men are on the run after allegedly shooting an area resident during an attempted robbery.

The incident took place around 11:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 7 in Ulster County in the area of Forrest Drive at the Dutcher Mobile Home Park in Port Ewen, said the Ulster County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies and state police responded and during an initial investigation were told three armed, masked men approached an adult and a juvenile who live at the park and demanded property, the department said.

A brief struggle ensued, during which the adult victim sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound to shoulder.

The victim was transported to MidHudson Regional Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, treated and later released.

Deputies said the adult victim was not randomly targeted.

The incident remains under active investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact the Ulster County Sheriff's Office at 845-338-3640.

The department was also assisted on the scene by Mobile Life Support Services and the Town Of Esopus Volunteer Ambulance Squad.

