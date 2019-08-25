Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

date 2019-08-25
Police & Fire

Three Shot, One Stabbed Amid Outbreak Of Overnight Violence In Nyack

Joe Lombardi
Artopee Way in Nyack.
Artopee Way in Nyack. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Three people were shot, another stabbed and one other assaulted in separate violent incidents police say may be connected that occurred overnight in the Village of Nyack.

The shooting happened in the vicinity of Artopee Way around 3 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 25.

Upon arrival, Orangetown Police Department officers found three men had been shot. Two of the victims were sent tot Nyack Hospital for treatment. One victim was shot in the facial area and was transferred to Westchester Medical Center for treatment, according to police.

The second victim was being treated for a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The third victim went to Good Samaritan Hospital and was treated for a gunshot wound to the back. None of the three injuries are life-threatening, Orangetown Police said.

Earlier, at about 2:40 a.m. n the vicinity of 65 Main St., a male victim was stabbed in the abdomen area and another male victim was physically assaulted, police said.

Both parties were treated at Nyack Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

These incidents appear to be related at this point in the investigation, police said

The investigation is ongoing.

Orangetown Detectives are asking for any person that was a witness or has information or video of this incident to please contact the detective bureau at 845-359-2121.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

