Three Rockland Residents Charged With DWI In State Police Stops

New York State Police troopers removed more than three dozens drivers off the roadway over the weekend for alleged impaired driving.

Area residents charged include:

Orange County

On Friday, Feb. 15, State Police troopers from Middletown arrested Lori Hurst, 43 of Middletown, for DWAI Drugs. She was traveling on Dolson Avenue in Middletown when she was involved in a vehicle crash. An investigation revealed that she was impaired by drugs and she was subsequently arrested.

On Friday, Feb. 15, State Police troopers from Montgomery arrested William Wilson Jr, 23 of Walden, for DWI. He was traveling on Route 747 in New Windsor when he was involved in a vehicle crash. An investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and he was subsequently arrested.

On Friday, Feb. 15, State Police troopers from Monroe arrested Jessica Thirkield, 27 of Warwick, for DWI. She was traveling on Forester Avenue in Warwick when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. An investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and she was subsequently arrested.

On Friday, Feb. 15, State Police troopers from Monroe arrested Dasha Caldas, 55 of Monroe, for DWI. She was traveling on Prospect Street in Monroe when she was involved in a single vehicle crash. An investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and she was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, Feb. 16, State Police troopers from Monroe arrested Sarah Rivera, 28 of Greenwood Lake, for DWI. She was traveling on Mountain Lakes Road in Greenwood Lake when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. An investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and she was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, Feb. 16, State Police troopers from Middletown arrested Benjie Ventura, 23 of Walden, for DWI. He was traveling on Route 207 in Hamptonburgh when he swerved to avoid a deer and was involved in a single motor vehicle crash. An investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and he was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, Feb. 16, State Police troopers from Florida arrested Elizabeth Aurandt, 50 of Warwick, for DWI. She was traveling on West Street in Warwick when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. An investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and he was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, Feb. 16, State Police troopers from Greenville (Orange County) arrested Lexus Diamond, 23 of Middletown, for DWI. She was traveling on East Main Street in Middletown when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. An investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and she was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, Feb. 16, State Police troopers from Highland arrested Ryan Branagan, 23 of Newburgh, for DWI. He was traveling on Main Street in New Paltz when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. An investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and he was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, Feb. 17, State Police troopers from Greenville (Orange County) arrested Carlos Burgos, 47 of Middletown, for Aggravated DWI (Leandra's Law). He was traveling on Route 211 in Wallkill when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. An investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and had a minor in the car. He was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, Feb. 17, State Police troopers from Greenville (Orange County) arrested Ernesto Lafuente, 56 of Middletown, for DWI. He was traveling Courtland Street in of Middletown when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. An investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and he was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, Feb. 17, State Police troopers from Greenville (Orange County) arrested Devin Hovencamp, 19 of Middletown, for DWI. He was traveling on Route 97 in Deerpark when he was involved in a serious personal injury accident. An investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and he was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, Feb. 17, State Police troopers from Greenville (Orange County) arrested Marco Guaman, 35 of Middletown, for DWI. He was traveling on Low Street in Middletown when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. An investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and he was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, Feb. 17, State Police troopers from Monroe arrested Augustinas Barstys, 29 of Campbell Hall, for DWI. He was traveling on Route 17 in Chester when his vehicle became disabled. Responding troopers stopped to assist. Upon speaking to Barstys it was determined that he was impaired by alcohol and he was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, Feb. 17, State Police troopers from Monroe arrested Pavlo Polyakov, 21 of Highland Mills, for DWI. He was traveling on Schunnemunk Street in Monroe when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. An investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and he was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, Feb. 17, State Police troopers from Middletown arrested Alberto Gonzalez, 22 of Middletown, for DWI. He was traveling on North Street in Middletown when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. An investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and he was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, Feb. 17, State Police troopers from Montgomery arrested Omar Baltazar, 21 of Newburgh, for DWI. He was traveling on Broadway in Newburgh when his vehicle became disabled. Responding troopers stopped to render assistance. While speaking with Baltazar troopers determined that he was impaired by alcohol and he was subsequently arrested.

On Monday, Feb. 18, State Police troopers from Montgomery arrested Jacqueline Shelby, 23 of Middletown, for DWI. She was traveling on I-84 in Montgomery when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. An Investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and she was subsequently arrested.

Rockland County

On Sunday, Feb. 17, State Police troopers from Haverstraw arrested Louis Tallandier Jr, 48 of Haverstraw, for DWI. He was traveling on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Clarkstown when he was stopped for numerous vehicle and traffic law violations. An investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and he was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, Feb. 17, State Police troopers from Haverstraw arrested Sean Mcnulty, 48 of Haverstraw, for DWI. He was traveling on Route 59 in Clarkstown when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. An investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and he was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, Feb. 17, State Police troopers from Haverstraw arrested Christopher Cifuni, 34 of Congers, for DWI. He was traveling on Route 59 in Clarkstown when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. An investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and he was subsequently arrested.

Dutchess County

On Sunday, Feb. 17, State Police troopers from Highland arrested Oleg Gluschenkov, 48 of Poughkeepsie, for DWI. He was traveling on Route 299 in New Paltz when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. An Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and he was subsequently arrested.

