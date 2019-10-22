Three Rockland County Residents Charged With DWI In State Police Stops

Nearly two dozen drivers were arrested by New York State Police troopers over the weekend in the Hudson Valley.

Area residents charged were:

Orange County

On Friday, Oct. 18 State Police in Middletown arrested Frederick Pierce, 59, of New Windsor, for DWI. He was traveling on Interstate 84 in the town of Wallkill when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Friday, Oct. 18 State Police in Montgomery arrested Frederick Pierce, 59, of New Windsor, for DWAI Drugs. He was traveling on Fostertown Road in the town of Newburgh when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by drugs and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, Oct. 19, State Police in Monroe arrested Fernando Belalcazar Herrera, 42, of Goshen, for DWI. He was traveling on Tanglewood Drive in the town of Goshen when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, Oct. 19, State Police in Monroe arrested Lara Jenkins, 47, of Warwick, for DWI. She was traveling on Distillery Road in the town of Warwick when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, Oct. 19, State Police in Middletown arrested Ramon Garcia III, 33, of Middletown, for DWI. He was traveling on East Main Street in the city of Middletown when he was involved in a vehicle crash with another vehicle. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, Oct. 19, State Police in Highland arrested Raymond Dolson, 29, of New Windsor, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 32 in the town of Plattekill when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, Oct. 19, State Police in Haverstraw arrested Anthony Familia, 25, of Highland Falls, for DWI. He was traveling on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in the town of Stony Point when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, Oct. 19, State Police in Montgomery arrested Christopher Arena, 25, of Chester, for DWI. He was traveling on Mill Street in the city of Newburgh when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, Oct. 20, State Police in Monroe arrested Dulcie Pavuluri, 45, of Warwick, for DWI. She was traveling on Main Street in the town of Warwick when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, Oct. 20, State Police in Middletown arrested Alfonso Garcia-Leon, 32, of Middletown, for DWI. He was traveling on Cottage Street in the city of Middletown when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, Oct. 20, State Police in Greenville (Orange County) arrested Adam Nyhof, 23, of Middletown, for DWI. He was traveling on County Route 37 in the town of New Hampton when he swerved to avoid a deer and ran off the road. Responding troopers observed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, Oct. 20, State Police in Greenville (Orange County) arrested Lauren Amato, 22, of Port Jervis, for DWI. She was traveling on Neversink Drive in the town of Deerpark when she was involved in a minor single-vehicle crash. Investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, Oct. 20, State Police in Gardiner arrested Nicolle Iglesias 27, of Middletown, for DWI. She was traveling on State Route 9W in the town of Marlborough when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

Rockland County

On Friday, Oct. 18, State Police in Wurtsboro arrested Thomas Stanley, 24, of Stony Point, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 209 in the town of Mamakating when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, Oct. 19, State Police in Haverstraw arrested Manuel Marcos, 45, of Spring Valley, for DWI. He was traveling on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in the town of Clarkstown when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, Oct. 20, State Police in Haverstraw arrested Jerry Blanc, 29, of Spring Valley, for DWI. He was traveling on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in the town of Clarkstown when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

Ulster County

On Friday, Oct. 18, State Police in Ellenville arrested Andrew Faust, 50, of Ellenville, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 209 in the town of Wawarwing when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol.

On Monday, October 21, State Police in Kingston arrested Tyler Rado 31, of Kingston, for DWI. He was traveling on Sawkill Road in the town of Kingston when he was involved in a single-vehicle crash. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

Dutchess County

On Sunday, Oct. 20, State Police in Highland arrested Okella Walters, 27, of Poughkeepsie, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 299 in the town of New Paltz when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

Sullivan County

On Sunday, Oct. 20, State Police in Liberty arrested Eric Neff 54, of Liberty, for DWI. He was traveling on Clements Road in the town of Liberty when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

