Three Rockland County Residents Charged With DWI In State Police Stops

Nearly two dozen Hudson Valley residents were arrested over the weekend for alleged impaired driving in the area over the weekend.

Local residents charged include:

Orange County

On Friday, March 1, State Police troopers from Middletown arrested Tara Moffatt, 30 of Middletown, for DWI. She was traveling on Wickham Avenue in Middletown when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Friday, March 1, State Police troopers from Greenville (Orange County) arrested Scott Coville, 61 of Middletown, for DWI. He was traveling on County Route 49 in Wawayanda when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, March 2, State Police troopers from Monroe arrested Victoria Reyes, 33 of Monroe, for DWI. She was traveling on State Route 208 in Monroe when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, March 2, State Police troopers from Middletown arrested Daniel Tinnelly, 24 of Middletown, for DWI. He was traveling on Canal Street in Middletown when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, March 2, State Police troopers from Greenville (Orange County) arrested Eric Hernandez, 28 of Middletown, for DWI. He was traveling on North Street in Middletown when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, March 3, State Police troopers from Monroe arrested Sylwia Kubasiak, 42 of Warwick, for DWI. She was traveling on State Route 94 in Warwick when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, March 3, State Police troopers from Monroe arrested Lindsay Vila, 42 of Warwick, for DWI. She was traveling on State Route 94 in Warwick when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, March 3, State Police troopers from Monroe arrested Lindsay Vila, 28 of Warwick, for DWI. She was traveling on Lakes Rd in Monroe when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, March 3, State Police troopers from Middletown arrested Julio Galindo-Martinez, 31 of Middletown, for DWI. He was traveling on Prince Street in Middletown when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, March 3, State Police troopers from Greenville (Orange County) arrested Erin Harrington, 27 of Campbell Hall, for DWI. She was traveling on East Main Street in Wallkill when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, March 3, State Police troopers from Montgomery arrested Jestin Monk, 28 of Maybrook, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 9W in Newburgh when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, March 3, State Police troopers from Montgomery arrested Alejandro Martinez, 32 of Montgomery, for DWI. He was traveling on I-84 in Newburgh when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, March 3, State Police troopers from Montgomery arrested Demitri Jordon, 22 of New Windsor, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 207 in New Windsor when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, March 3, State Police troopers from Montgomery arrested Martin Martinez, 36 of Newburgh, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 207 in New Windsor when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, March 3, State Police troopers from Hamptonburgh arrested Marco Aguilar-Hernandez, 22 of Middletown, for DWI. He was traveling on Little Britain Road in Newburgh when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, March 3, State Police troopers from Ellenville arrested Matthew Maddalena, 20 of Chester, for DWAI Drugs. He was traveling on State Route 209 in Rochester when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that he was impaired by drugs and was subsequently arrested.

On Monday, March 4, State Police troopers from Middletown arrested Kathleen Daughton, 39 of Middletown, for DWI. She was traveling on Dunning Road in Wallkill when she was involved in a single vehicle crash. The investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

Rockland County

On Saturday, March 2, State Police troopers from Haverstraw arrested Maryam Muhammad, 23 of New City, for DWI. She was traveling on State Route 59 in Clarkstown when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, March 3, State Police troopers from Haverstraw arrested Yolanda Cartagena, 50 of Valley Cottage, for DWI. She was traveling on State Route 303 in Clarkstown when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, March 3, State Police troopers from Haverstraw arrested Isaac Mazariego, 48 of Stony Point, for DWI. He was traveling on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Haverstraw when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

Dutchess County

On Saturday, March 2, State Police troopers from Highland arrested Kayla Hernandez, 21 of Poughkeepsie, for DWI. She was traveling on State Route 32 in New Paltz when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

Fairfield County

On Saturday, March 2, State Police troopers from Haverstraw arrested Erin Desoelberch, 39, of Darien, for DWI. She was traveling on State Route 59 in Clarkstown when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

