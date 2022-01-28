Three Minors, One Teen Arrested With Stolen Car, Loaded Gun In Area

A group of teens - including one on parole for attempted murder - who were in possession of a loaded handgun in a stolen vehicle in Westchester when approached by police investigators, leading to the arrest of four following brief chases, authorities announced.

The New Rochelle Police Department was notified of an occupied stolen car in the vicinity of Main Street and Kings Highway shortly after 1:45 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27, prompting a search of the area.

New Rochelle Police Capt. J. Collins Coyne said that detectives responded and located the vehicle at the BP gas station on Main Street with five suspects inside.

According to Coyne, as detectives converged on the stolen car, all five occupants got out and fled on foot, leading to multiple pursuits that led to the apprehension of four of the five suspects.

Further investigation also led to the seizure of a loaded 7.65mm Craven Zastava handgun that was inside the stolen vehicle.

Three minors - whose names are being withheld due to their age - and 18-year-old Tyshon Spencer, all of the Bronx, were arrested and charged with felony counts of criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of stolen property.

Coyne noted that Spencer is currently on parole for attempted murder.

The fifth suspect remains at large, though Coyne said detectives are pursuing leads as they attempt to identify him.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the New Rochelle Police Department by calling (914) 654-2300.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

